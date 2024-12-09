2025 Altın Küre adayları açıklandı! İşte film ve TV dünyasında en iyi performanslar
2025 Altın Küre ödüllerine aday olan isimler ve projeler açıklandı. Wicked, Gladiator II, Anora, Emilia Pérez, A Complete Unknown, Baby Reindeer, The Bear, Shōgun ve Slow Horses gibi film ve TV projeleri bu yıl ödül için yarışacak. İşte tam aday listesi...
Deadline'ın haberine göre, Emilia Pérez 10 adaylıkla en çok aday gösterilen film olurken, onu 7 adaylıkla The Brutalist ve 6 adaylıkla Conclave takip ediyor. TV adaylıklarında ise The Bear 5 adaylıkla lider konumda bulunuyor, Only Murders in the Building ve Shōgun ise 4 adaylıkla onu izliyor.
Kate Winslet (Lee ve The Regime), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice ve A Different Man), Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez ve Only Murders in the Building) gibi isimler, birden fazla adaylık kazandı. Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building dizisindeki performansıyla En İyi Televizyon Aktörü – Müzikal ya da Komedi Dizi kategorisinde 4. yılını aday olarak geçiriyor. Bu, Martin’in kariyerindeki 9. Altın Küre adaylığı ancak henüz bir ödül kazanamadı.
Denzel Washington, 11. adaylığı ile Altın Küre tarihinin en fazla aday gösterilen siyahi performans sanatçısı oldu.
Altın Küre Ödülleri, CBS kanalında canlı yayınlanacak ve Paramount+ üzerinden ABD’de yayınlanacak. Bu tören, CBS ile yapılan 5 yıllık anlaşmanın ilk yılı olacak. 2024’teki tören 9.96 milyon izleyici ile 2020'den bu yana en yüksek izlenme oranını elde etmişti.
İŞTE 2025 ALTIN KÜRE (GOLDEN GLOBES) ADAYLARI:
EN İYİ FİLM (DRAMA)
The Brutalist (A24)
A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)
Conclave (Focus Features)
Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon Mgm Studios)
September 5 (Paramount Pictures)
EN İYİ FİLM (MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)
Anora (Neon)
Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)
Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
The Substance (Mubi)
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Hugh Grant (Heretic)
Gabriel Labelle (Saturday Night)
Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
Glen Powell (Hit Man)
Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Angelina Jolie (Maria)
Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Kate Winslet (Lee)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)
Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Zendaya (Challengers)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
EN İYİ SENARYO
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Peter Straughan (Conclave)
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK
Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)
Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl; Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers; Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
“Forbidden Road” – Better Man; Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
“Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot; Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – ABD / Fransa / Hindistan
Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – Fransa
The Girl With the Needle (Mubi) – Polonya / İsveç / Danimarka
I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brezilya
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Neon) – ABD / Almanya
Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – İtalya
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM
Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films)
Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)
Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)
The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)
EN İYİ SİNEMATİK VE GİŞE BAŞARISI
Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)
Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Twisters (Universal Pictures)
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)
EN İYİ DİZİ (DRAM)
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shogun (FX/Hulu)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
EN İYİ DİZİ (MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX/Hulu)
The Gentlemen (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAM)
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ)
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAM)
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Emma D’arcy (House of the Dragon)
Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Anna Sawai (Shogun)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ)
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DİZİ)
Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Diego Luna (La Máquina)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DİZİ)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
EN İYİ STAND-UP
Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)
Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)
Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)
Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)
ENİYİ MİNİ DİZİ, ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ YA DA TV FİLMİ
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ, ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)
Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)
Kate Winslet (The Regime)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ, ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)
Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)